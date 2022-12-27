Broncos' Randy Gregory appeals one-game suspension, apologizes for role in punch throwing incident

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory will appeal his one-game suspension after he threw a punch in a Christmas Day game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gregory issued an apology Monday, saying what happened "was not a reflection of my character."

The incident, which involved Rams player Oday Aboushi, happened after the Broncos lost in a blowout.

Gregory and Aboushi were at midfield exchanging words. As the exchange became more heated, Gregory threw a punch, and Aboushi retaliated by throwing a punch of his own.

According to the terms of the suspension, Gregory and Aboushi will not be eligible to return to their respective teams until Jan. 2. Aboushi will also appeal his suspension, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed.

"My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward," Gregory said.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, sent a letter to Gregory and Aboushi Monday saying, "As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Gregory had a rough game at SoFi Stadium Sunday.

Prior to the altercation, coach Nathaniel Hackett twice decided to pull Gregory from Sunday's game, once in the first half when Gregory was flagged for removing his helmet on the field and later when he was penalized for a late hit on quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"After that second one, we took him out. That's unacceptable," said Hackett, who was fired Monday.

Injuries have hampered Gregory's season. The Christmas Day matchup was only his second game since injuring a knee in September. Gregory has played six games with the Broncos this season.