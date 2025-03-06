Broncos part ways with linebackers coach who was arrested after allegedly assaulting officer

The Denver Broncos parted ways with linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite on Wednesday following the assistant’s arrest at an airport last month.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made a statement on the move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways," Payton said, via ESPN. "We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time. I appreciate Michael's contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction."

Wilhoite was arrested on Feb. 23 on a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer, jail records showed.

Wilhoite had left his car unattended for a time, and an officer at the airport approached him and told him he could not do that, KDVR-TV reported, citing a probable cause statement. He allegedly told the officer explicitly to shut up.

After being told again about leaving the car unattended, Wilhoite allegedly approached the officer in "an aggressive manner and bumped his chest into the victim causing him to step backwards."

CHARGERS RELEASE STAR DEFENSIVE END JOEY BOSA

Wilhoite was pushed away before he allegedly punched the officer in the face. His next court date is March 10.

Wilhoite was an undrafted free agent out of Washburn when he got his first taste of NFL action in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers. He played for the 49ers through the 2016 season.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and only played one year for them.

Wilhoite set his sights on the NFL coaching ranks in 2019 when he signed as a special teams assistant with the New Orleans Saints on Sean Payton’s staff. He was then on the Los Angeles Chargers’ staff in 2021as their linebackers coach. He was let go after the 2022 season.

In 2023, he rejoined Payton but with the Broncos.

The Broncos went from a team at the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed in 2023 to one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024 – ranked third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver made the playoffs but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.