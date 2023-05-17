Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes posts cryptic messages as brother-in-law faces serious charges: 'I burn bridges as needed'

Mahomes initially defended her brother-in-law in April

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident Video

Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on an aggravated sexual battery charge Wednesday after shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant. Credit: Apsens Restaurant & Lounge.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a few cryptic messages Monday as new details about her brother-in-law’s case were revealed.

Mahomes shared the messages on her Instagram Stories and were screenshotted by the New York Post and others before they disappeared. Neither Mahomes, nor her husband, have spoken out about Jackson Mahomes’ sexual battery case for which he was arrested earlier this month.

"As you get older you start to understand the difference between friends and associates, family and blood, business and work, love and lust, want and need. And most of all what’s important and what’s not," one message read.

Mahomes at the Knicks game

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend the Miami Heat versus New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (James Devaney/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, a lot of y’all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed," another read.

She added, "sheesh" with a clapping-hand emoji to the bottom of the second quote-pic. 

Brittany Mahomes came to the defense of her brother-in-law last month before he was formally charged and arrested in the case. She was asked in an Instagram Q&A about the criticism Jackson Mahomes receives.

"They are ignorant," she responded in her Instagram Stories. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

She continued, "So it’s best to just shut up."

Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes, left, is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Mahomes' at the Met Gala

Brittany Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Now, she and Patrick Mahomes are silent. The two were seen at the NFL Draft in Kansas, the Met Gala in New York City, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and the Miami Grand Prix F1 race.

Jackson Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas, stemming from an incident. Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case.

A restaurant owner in Overland Park accused the TikTok star of grabbing her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissing her three times. Another restaurant employee said Mahomes pushed him.

Mahomes’ lawyer denied the allegations in March before his client was formally charged.

Jackson Mahomes booking photo

This photo released by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Jackson Mahomes. The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was booked into jail Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over a restaurant altercation. (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies told the Kansas City Star. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Fox News Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.