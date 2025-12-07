Brittany Mahomes backs Patrick Mahomes as Kevin Durant slams Chiefs star’s critics

Expand / Collapse search
By Chantz Martin Fox News
Brittany Mahomes has often been vocal about her support for her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While the Chiefs quarterback remains largely viewed as one of the NFL’s premier talents, Kansas City’s uneven performances this season have raised questions about the team’s postseason viability.

The Chiefs have advanced to four of the past five Super Bowls but carry a 6-6 record into a critical Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans. A loss Sunday night could deal a major blow to the Chiefs’ playoff hopes.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attend an event

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 16, 2024, in New York, New York.  (Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

However, if the Chiefs manage to defeat the Texans, it would significantly bolster their playoff odds.

The uncertainty surrounding the normally perennial playoff team has also sparked some chatter about Mahomes’ performance so far in 2025. However, two-time NBA Finals champion Kevin Durant fired back at anyone who may decide to direct criticism at Mahomes’ football prowess.

Patrick Mahomes looks on before a game

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the NFL 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.   (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

"What kind of a question is that? That makes no sense at all. If anybody is questioning Pat Mahomes legacy from a one-off year, he can miss the playoffs for the rest of his career, I don’t give a damn," Durant said during a recent appearance on "Up & Adams."

 "This man is Patrick Mahomes. When he coming out there, how many championships he got? Three? Like, come on now. Are we going to question Pat Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce? He’s still an all-time great, potentially the greatest of all time."

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany pose for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery on Jun 13, 2024 in  Kansas City, Missouri. (Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports)

A clip of Durant’s comments was later shared to the show’s Instagram account and prompted a comment from Brittany. "Let them know," she wrote.

C.J. Stroud returned to the Texans' lineup for a Week 13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs-Texans game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

