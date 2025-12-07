Brittany Mahomes backs Patrick Mahomes as Kevin Durant slams Chiefs star’s critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Mahomes has often been vocal about her support for her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While the Chiefs quarterback remains largely viewed as one of the NFL’s premier talents, Kansas City’s uneven performances this season have raised questions about the team’s postseason viability.

The Chiefs have advanced to four of the past five Super Bowls but carry a 6-6 record into a critical Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans. A loss Sunday night could deal a major blow to the Chiefs’ playoff hopes.

However, if the Chiefs manage to defeat the Texans, it would significantly bolster their playoff odds.

The uncertainty surrounding the normally perennial playoff team has also sparked some chatter about Mahomes’ performance so far in 2025. However, two-time NBA Finals champion Kevin Durant fired back at anyone who may decide to direct criticism at Mahomes’ football prowess.

"What kind of a question is that? That makes no sense at all. If anybody is questioning Pat Mahomes legacy from a one-off year, he can miss the playoffs for the rest of his career, I don’t give a damn," Durant said during a recent appearance on "Up & Adams."

"This man is Patrick Mahomes. When he coming out there, how many championships he got? Three? Like, come on now. Are we going to question Pat Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce? He’s still an all-time great, potentially the greatest of all time."

A clip of Durant’s comments was later shared to the show’s Instagram account and prompted a comment from Brittany. "Let them know," she wrote.

C.J. Stroud returned to the Texans' lineup for a Week 13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs-Texans game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

