Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes takes clear stance on sports betting: 'I just stay away from it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue preparing for a pivotal road test against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs dropped to 5-4 after a Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills and spent last week on a scheduled bye.

While the Chiefs enjoyed some time off, sports gambling scandals continued to make headlines. The hotly debated topic was raised during Mahomes' media availability on Wednesday.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, shared his approach to any activity that’s remotely related to gambling.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I mean, they let us know. I mean, the NFL and NFLPA kind of tell us all the different rules that that you can and can't do. I just stay away, stay away from it, just because I don't want to put myself in that position," Mahomes said. "I mean, that's something that, your life is so great, why mess with it?"

NBA GAMBLING SCANDAL SHOWS LEGAL SPORTS BETTING MARKET WORKS, FANATICS BETTING & GAMING CEO ARGUES

"And so, it does get, I think, more than anything, to me, it gets weird sometimes when you have fans talking about it. Just because like, you're just trying to go out there and live your life and play the game, and sometimes they get really attached even more than like the regular fan, because they have money on the line."

"And so, from me to them, I would just say, don't do anything that you can't recuperate or live without. And so, it's a crazy world we live in these days, seeing all this stuff happen. But I think you just focus on the football and focus on the sport that you love and why you're here, and you don’t have to worry about other stuff."

Mahomes has not been accused of or in any way associated with improper sports gambling.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA guard and coach Damon Jones were among those arrested by the FBI as part of an illegal gambling and sports betting investigation last month. Rozier was subsequently placed on leave by the league.

Authorities said the probe had ties to members of the La Cosa Nostra crime family.

In July, Gilbert Arenas was arrested in connection with an illegal gambling ring. The Department of Justice accused the former basketball star of operating the scheme from a home he owned in Southern California. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later released on $50,000 bond.

In a late October memo, the NBA told its 30 teams it had launched a review into how the league could protect the integrity of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In baseball, Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted on several charges related to an operation that alleged they rigged bets on MLB games they played in.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.