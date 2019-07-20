British Open golfer Kyle Stanley refuses to apologize for not yelling ‘Fore’ after wayward shot

A British Open golfer who hit the mother of his playing partner’s caddie with an errant shot refused to apologize Saturday for not yelling “Fore.”

Any duffer who has picked up a golf club knows that it’s the courteous thing to do to yell fore when a shot goes astray, but apparently not Kyle Stanley, who says he was “caught off guard” by the dust-up.

Stanley said after his third round on Saturday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland that he hadn't apologized to fellow golfer Bob MacIntyre who had criticized him for his silence and didn't feel he needed to be "schooled on the rules of golf."

Stanley said his caddie, his playing partners and some volunteers or marshalls all shouted “Fore” and he thought that was sufficient.

“If [the ball didn’t hit MacIntyre’s caddie’s mother], I don’t think we’d be talking about it right now,” he said, according to Golf.com. “To me, it’s kind of a non-issue. I’m not really sure why he decided to make such an issue about it. I know [the ball] hit his caddie’s mom’s hand off the bounce, and that’s unfortunate, but as far as I’m concerned, a number of people yelled ‘Fore.’”

Stanley’s wayward shot happened Friday on the 17th tee.

MacIntyre, who was playing in his first Open Championship, said he and Stanley exchanged “harsh words,” according to The Scotsman newspaper.

“I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response," MacIntyre was quoted as saying. "He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout fore. She’s all right, I think, but it’s not what you want. “