The Open Championship
Former British Open winner cards nightmare first round at major competition

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
David Duval’s first round at the Open Championship on Thursday was one to forget.

Duval, who won the British Open in 2001, started the day off strong with two birdies on the first two holes and then made par on the following two. Then a quadruple bogey on the fifth hole was then followed up by a bogey.

BROOKS KOEPKA SNUBBED TIGER WOODS WHO ASKED ABOUT PRACTICE ROUND BEFORE THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

It was the seventh hole where things really went downhill for Duval.

David Duval of the United States cleans one of his clubs as he waits to play on the 5th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

He carded a 13, which included him losing his ball off his tee shot and accidentally playing someone else’s ball. He was originally given a 15 on the role, but it was reduced to a 13.

According to the New York Post, it was the third-highest score in the major tournament's history. The seventh hole was a par 5.

PORTRUSH ATTENDANCE 2ND HIGHEST IN BRITISH OPEN HISTORY

Duval finished the round shooting a 90, which is good enough for 19-over-par.

He commented on the round afterward.

Duval wasn’t the only one to struggle during the round.

Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy also did not have the best start when he finished the first round 8-over-par. He quadruple-bogeyed the first hole - including hitting a spectator, 34-year-old Anna McKelvey, in the stomach and breaking her phone in his opening tee - before he bogeyed the third and had a double bogey and triple bogey on the back nine.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.