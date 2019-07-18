Rory McIlroy breaks woman's phone with errant tee shot on first hole of British Open

Rory McIlroy’s first round at the Open Championship got off to a rough start.

On the first hole, McIlroy’s opening tee shot hit a woman out of bounds and broke a cell phone in her pocket. Anna McKelvey, 34, from Northern Ireland, was standing near the fairway when she was hit in the stomach, according to Royal & Ancient.

FORMER BRITISH OPEN WINNER CARDS NIGHTMARE FIRST ROUND AT MAJOR COMPETITION

McIlroy ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the first hole and it didn’t get much better from there.

He then bogeyed the third and had a double bogey and triple bogey on the back nine.

He finished the first round 8-over-par and several strokes off the lead.

McIlroy will have some serious catching up to do if he wants to break his near five-year winless streak at a major tournament.