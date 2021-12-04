Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

Brian Kelly has already fired someone at LSU

Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU earlier in the week

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It seems new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is getting straight to work.

The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reports Kelly let go of LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt — his tenure began in 2000 and Feldman reports that he is the first LSU staffer who has been informed he’s out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame, is said to have agreed to a 10-year contract with LSU worth $95 million plus incentives. 

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame, is said to have agreed to a 10-year contract with LSU worth $95 million plus incentives.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Larry Brown Sports’ Dan Benton reports that after spending the past 21 years at LSU, Moffitt is beloved by players and coaches and helped lead LSU to three national championships.

DEION SANDERS BRINGS MODEL BRITTANY RENNER TO OFFER WISDOM TO JACKSON STATE TEAM

Moffitt, who was originally hired by Nick Saban, survived three different staff changes.

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame, is said to have agreed to a 10-year contract with LSU worth $95 million plus incentives.  

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame, is said to have agreed to a 10-year contract with LSU worth $95 million plus incentives.   (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

He was named College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by America Football Monthly in 2003 and was given the College Coach’s Choice Award by Strength Performance in 2011, per LBS.

While turnover is common when a new head coach is brought in, Kelly wasted no time showing the first individual the door.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

But Kelly’s departure from South Bend and arrival in Baton Rouge hasn’t been without criticism. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn blasted Kelly hours after word spread that he was leaving sixth-ranked Notre Dame for a Bayou-sized paycheck, and his newly developed southern accent became a trending topic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you haven’t already read, here are five things to know about Kelly, who decided to leave his job as Notre Dame’s coach Monday night for $95 million over 10 years.