Brian Kelly has already fired someone at LSU

It seems new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is getting straight to work.

The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reports Kelly let go of LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt — his tenure began in 2000 and Feldman reports that he is the first LSU staffer who has been informed he’s out.

Larry Brown Sports’ Dan Benton reports that after spending the past 21 years at LSU, Moffitt is beloved by players and coaches and helped lead LSU to three national championships.

Moffitt, who was originally hired by Nick Saban, survived three different staff changes.

He was named College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by America Football Monthly in 2003 and was given the College Coach’s Choice Award by Strength Performance in 2011, per LBS.

While turnover is common when a new head coach is brought in, Kelly wasted no time showing the first individual the door.

But Kelly’s departure from South Bend and arrival in Baton Rouge hasn’t been without criticism. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn blasted Kelly hours after word spread that he was leaving sixth-ranked Notre Dame for a Bayou-sized paycheck, and his newly developed southern accent became a trending topic.

If you haven’t already read, here are five things to know about Kelly, who decided to leave his job as Notre Dame’s coach Monday night for $95 million over 10 years.