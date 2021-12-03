Deion Sanders brings model Brittany Renner to offer wisdom to Jackson State team

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders shared a teaching moment with his players on Thursday when he brought in model Brittany Renner to talk to them about being high-profile athletes.

Renner, who boasts 4.6 million followers on Instagram, was involved in some controversy earlier in the year after dating and having a baby by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington. Renner was accused of "seducing" Washington, according to the New York Post, but she later explained she told him she wanted to wait.

"It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody," Sanders wrote on Instagram of the 23-year-old model.

Renner got a rousing ovation when she joined the team to talk to them.

She explained to the young student-athletes that they should be careful when they reach a certain influential status.

"You guys get in these situations where you have your favorite person our you’re in a relationship and y’all want to play. There are repercussions to everything that you do – good, bad and/or indifferent. There is a cost at telling the truth and there is even a greater cost when you lie," she said. "As a man, you be prepared to stand on principle. If you wanna lie, you wanna cheat, just like in my situation, then you got to accept it how it comes. Accept what comes behind it."

She added: "You want to make it to the NFL, but there's a lot that comes with it. To be able to decipher who really loves you for you is the billion-dollar question."

On Friday, Sanders thanked Renner for speaking to the team.

"REAL TALK from a former JSU athlete @bundleofbrittany. With these young men whether they go Pro or not they still must be professional and understand relationships and game and they ain’t the same thang unfortunately. Thank u so much for keeping it 100 and using your platform to make these young men aware of the trappings of life. You’re a real 1 @bundleofbrittany and I thank u and I pray for u and yours."