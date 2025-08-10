Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers win in a deluge: walk-off thriller inside, total flood disaster outside

Members of the Jets' broadcast team were in nearby Green Bay

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A retractable roof and a string of good luck during some unfortunate weather at American Family Field led the Milwaukee Brewers to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Mets, keeping their momentum intact no matter the conditions outside.

Had the stadium been open-air, there would likely have been a couple of rainouts. Saturday's downpour became so intense at times that water seeped through the roof, creating a slick spot around second base.

The city of Milwaukee has been inundated with historic flooding throughout this weekend, and members of the SportsNet New York (SNY) crew were among those trapped in cars.

Cars flooded

Cars are submerged in water on N Milwaukee River Pkwy on Sunday, August 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, WI. (Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Areas outside the ballpark were filled with flooded roads and submerged cars due to the torrential rain, leaving Milwaukee and surrounding areas in distress.

As many as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which also noted river flooding in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. 

During Sunday's game, Mets broadcaster Steve Gelbs and the SNY employees were among those affected.  

According to Mets broadcaster Gelbs, the SNY team was forced to abandon their car just a quarter-mile from their hotel and swim to safety.

"So they drove back last night from Green Bay, got caught a quarter-mile from their hotel, had to abandon their car and swim to the hotel," Gelbs said.

Milwaukee flooding

Debris piles up on a bridge piling on the Milwaukee River after heavy rain in the area on August 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Heavy downpours brought as much as 13 inches of rain to parts of southeast Wisconsin overnight, resulting in widespread flooding across the region.  (Andy Manis/Getty Images)

Nearly 47,000 customers of We Energies lost power in southeast Wisconsin. In the suburban village of Wauwatosa, an overflowing and fast-moving Menomonee River submerged a popular playground.

Firefighters responded to over 600 calls, including for gas leaks, flooded basements, electrical outages and water rescues, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Meanwhile, city crews worked overnight to clear surface water.

City officials warned residents to avoid driving or walking in the standing water.

"It remains dangerous," the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works said in a statement.

House flooddedd

Water fills the basement with Army veteran Terrence Echols' home on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Milwaukee, WI. The residence, located on North Milwaukee River Parkway near the Milwaukee River, was inundated with about a foot of water after severe weather struck the area the night before. (Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

But that didn't stop 33,700 people from getting to the game on Sunday - and it was well worth the trip. The Brewers came back from down 5-0 to earn a walk-off victory to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

