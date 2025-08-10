Brewers win in a deluge: walk-off thriller inside, total flood disaster outside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retractable roof and a string of good luck during some unfortunate weather at American Family Field led the Milwaukee Brewers to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Mets, keeping their momentum intact no matter the conditions outside.

Had the stadium been open-air, there would likely have been a couple of rainouts. Saturday's downpour became so intense at times that water seeped through the roof, creating a slick spot around second base.

The city of Milwaukee has been inundated with historic flooding throughout this weekend, and members of the SportsNet New York (SNY) crew were among those trapped in cars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Areas outside the ballpark were filled with flooded roads and submerged cars due to the torrential rain, leaving Milwaukee and surrounding areas in distress.

As many as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which also noted river flooding in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

During Sunday's game, Mets broadcaster Steve Gelbs and the SNY employees were among those affected.

According to Mets broadcaster Gelbs, the SNY team was forced to abandon their car just a quarter-mile from their hotel and swim to safety.

"So they drove back last night from Green Bay, got caught a quarter-mile from their hotel, had to abandon their car and swim to the hotel," Gelbs said.

YANKEES BROADCASTERS CRACK 'SEINFELD' JOKES AS TEAM FACES ASTROS PITCHER NAMED JASON ALEXANDER

Nearly 47,000 customers of We Energies lost power in southeast Wisconsin. In the suburban village of Wauwatosa, an overflowing and fast-moving Menomonee River submerged a popular playground.

Firefighters responded to over 600 calls, including for gas leaks, flooded basements, electrical outages and water rescues, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Meanwhile, city crews worked overnight to clear surface water.

City officials warned residents to avoid driving or walking in the standing water.

"It remains dangerous," the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But that didn't stop 33,700 people from getting to the game on Sunday - and it was well worth the trip. The Brewers came back from down 5-0 to earn a walk-off victory to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.