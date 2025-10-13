Brewers pull off astonishing double play against Dodgers in NLCS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers turned one of the strangest double plays on Monday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was at the plate in the top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded and one out. He hit a long drive to center field. Brewers center fielder Sal Frelick tracked the ball down, but it went off his glove and hit the wall.

Frelick recovered and fired the ball to the infield, and the defense was able to get Teoscar Hernandez with the force out. Will Smith misjudged the ball and never ran to third base, allowing catcher William Contreras to jog to third base and get the final out of the inning.

Frelick was astonished. The Dodgers failed to pick up any runs in that inning.

However, the offense was still limited for the Brewers. Milwaukee went down in order in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a home run in the top of the sixth to put Los Angeles up one run.

The Dodgers are looking to defend their World Series championship, which they won over the New York Yankees in 2024.

The Brewers are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2018. Milwaukee lost to the Dodgers in seven games. The Brewers haven’t made an appearance in the World Series since 1982. They have no rings as an organization.