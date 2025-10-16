Brewers fan loses job after imploring she would 'call ICE' on Hispanic Dodgers supporter: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Milwaukee Brewers fan got a double whammy when she reportedly lost her job shortly after her favorite team dropped to a 2-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series.

Shannon Kobylarczyk was spotted on video threatening a Hispanic Los Angeles Dodgers fan that she would "call ICE" (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

After the Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning, Ricardo Fosado recorded the upset Milwaukee crowd, rhetorically asking why American Family Field was "so quiet."

Kobylarczyk then called Fosado a "p----" for not drinking beer like a "real (man)."

"You know what, let's call ICE," Kobylarczyk then said to a fellow Brewers fan in front of her.

Fosado then responded that he was a United States citizen who had served in two wars, to which Kobylarczyk swiped at Fosado.

"ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck. Call ICE, call them. F---ing idiot," Fosado said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed that Kobylarczyk is "no longer" with ManpowerGroup, a Milwaukee-based staffing company, and also resigned from her role on the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board of directors.

Fosado told the outlet that Kobylarczyk reported him to stadium security, and he was ejected.

Fosado, who signed up for the military after 9/11, served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Despite the attack, he does not feel that Kobylarczyk should have lost her job.

"I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her," Fosado said to the outlet. "We cannot be judged on one mistake and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings; nobody physically hurt anybody."

The Brewers told Fox News Digital in a statement that both fans were ejected, noting that Fosado, who was not named, was tossed "for actions apart from the events depicted in this video."

"The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.

"In this instance, the Milwaukee Police Department dealt with the individual who was ejected for actions apart from the events depicted in this video, including disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Separately, video shows that the other individual involved in the argument became physical in the course of her interactions with the person who was ejected."

The Brewers said that neither Fosado nor Kobylarczyk would be welcome back to the ballpark.

The NLCS heads back west on Thursday, where the Dodgers need to win two of the next five games to advance to their second consecutive World Series and fifth in nine years.

