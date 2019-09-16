Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Brett Favre says family asked if he was going to play in the NFL again after Andrew Luck retirement

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Brett Favre created a stir earlier this year when a post surfaced on his Instagram page hinting that the legendary quarterback could return to football in the rebooted XFL.

While that proved to be a hack, Favre revealed to TMZ Sports on Saturday that his family was kicking his tires about him playing football again after Andrew Luck retired from the NFL.

BRETT FAVRE, 49, QUASHES COMEBACK RUMORS, SAYS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WAS HACKED

“No teams called, but I had a lot of friends and family, you know, 'Hey, the Colts could use ya!’” Favre told the gossip website.

Favre, 49, said he nixed any chances of a return.

“No, they couldn't use me. I squashed that very quickly,” he said.

Favre, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings during his career, said there’s no chance he would play in the NFL again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's really comical at this point because, look, I'll be 50 in three or four weeks,” he said. “And, I've been far enough removed from football that I can't even believe people would think that I would consider coming back.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.