Brett Favre has 1-word response to Wisconsin gov's proposal that would replace word 'mother' in state law

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre offered a short response on social media to the proposal from Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to replace "mother" with "inseminated person."

But it was far from the only proposal in Tony Evers administration’s budget recommendation. Other so-called gendered terms were also called on to change, including "paternity" to "parentage," "wife" or "husband" to "spouse" and "father" to "parent." The word "mother" was also recommended to change to the phrase "parent who gave birth to the child."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The term "inseminated person" would be used when talking about artificial insemination, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Favre used one word on X in response to the proposal.

"Nonsense," he wrote along with a disappointed emoji.

Evers faced more backlash over the proposed changes.

TRANS ATHLETE MISSES GIRLS' BASKETBALL PLAYOFF GAME AMID TRUMP ADMIN PROBE, PROTESTS

"Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ latest left-wing push isn’t just out of touch, it’s offensive to mothers," Republican Governors Association executive director Sara Craig said in a statement. "Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost."

Evers said his plan would eliminate income tax on tips, prevent homeowners from seeing property tax increases and improve the state’s infrastructure, among other things, when he introduced the budget proposal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, he made no mention of the language in the bill.

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.