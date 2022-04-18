Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

Breakers' Davin Bellamy has breakout USFL debut, trash talk picked up in mics

New Orleans' Bellamy had three sacks in the win for the Breakers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Abby Hornacek recaps USFL's first game: Players 'raised a word up to the Lord' Video

Abby Hornacek recaps USFL's first game: Players 'raised a word up to the Lord'

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek is live from Birmingham, Alabama with a sweet message for Easter Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Breakers linebacker Davin Bellamy had a breakout game in the team’s win against the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night, picking up six tackles and three sacks.

Bellamy’s performance helped New Orleans maintain the 23-17 win over Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davin Bellamy of the New Orleans Breakers tackles Bryan Scott of the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Davin Bellamy of the New Orleans Breakers tackles Bryan Scott of the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

During the game, the USFL’s commitment to bring fans an all-access feel to the broadcast was on full display. Bellamy was mic’d up and fans got to listen to the trash talk he was bringing on the field.

"They’re demoralized!" he could be heard yelling from the sidelines.

It was one of the innovations the USFL vowed to have during its inaugural season and Bellamy exemplified exactly what the league hoped to bring to fans in the first week.

JORDAN ELLIS LIFTS BREAKERS TO FIRST USFL WIN OVER STARS

Davin Bellamy, right, of the New Orleans Breakers during the Philadelphia Stars game at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Davin Bellamy, right, of the New Orleans Breakers during the Philadelphia Stars game at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

New Orleans head coach Larry Fedora was happy with Bellamy’s performance in the first game.

"That's why he was our first pick," Fedora said, via FOX Sports. "We knew he could be very good in this league. He's a heck of a professional, the way he handles himself on and off the field. Everything that he does, including being a good leader."

Bellamy played for Georgia in college and bounced around NFL practice squads from 2018 to 2021 before getting a legitimate shot with the Breakers.

Davin Bellamy of New Orleans Breakers picked up six tackles and three sacks against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Davin Bellamy of New Orleans Breakers picked up six tackles and three sacks against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was on the same 2017 Bulldogs defense as Lorenzo Carter, Roquan Smith and Tae Crowder – all of whom are currently in the NFL.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.