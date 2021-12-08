Brazilian soccer legend Pele receiving treatment for colon tumor

Brazilian soccer legend Pele had to undergo treatment for a colon tumor that was first diagnosed back in September, and he’s back in the hospital, his doctors said on Wednesday.

Pele, a three-time World Cup champion, is at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, but he is expected to be released within the next few days, his doctors told Reuters and AFP.

"[The admittance was] for follow-up treatment of the colon tumor identified in September this year," the doctors said in a statement.

Back in September, Pele said on social media that the tumor was found during routine exams that he put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pele underwent surgery on Sept. 4 to remove the tumor on the right side of his colon.

"Fortunately I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you," Pele wrote on his Instagram . "I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

Pele was in the hospital for one month, which featured some time in intensive care and "semi-intensive care" before he underwent chemotherapy from his home. During the entire process, Pele updated his fans on his progress on his Instagram.

Pele, who is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is the only male soccer player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). He led Brazil to its first World Cup title back in 1958.

Pele finished with 77 goals during international play for Brazil. He has more than 1,000 goals in his playing career prior to retiring in 1977.