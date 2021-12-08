Expand / Collapse search
Brazilian soccer legend Pele receiving treatment for colon tumor

Back in September, Pele said on social media that the tumor was found during routine exams that he put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Brazilian soccer legend Pele had to undergo treatment for a colon tumor that was first diagnosed back in September, and he’s back in the hospital, his doctors said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02:  Soccer legend Pele takes part in a SiriusXM &amp;#39;Town Hall&amp;#39; special with host Seamus Malin on SiriusXM&amp;#39;s FC channel at the SiriusXM Studio on April 2, 2014 in New York City.  (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pele, a three-time World Cup champion, is at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, but he is expected to be released within the next few days, his doctors told Reuters and AFP.

"[The admittance was] for follow-up treatment of the colon tumor identified in September this year," the doctors said in a statement.

Back in September, Pele said on social media that the tumor was found during routine exams that he put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pele underwent surgery on Sept. 4 to remove the tumor on the right side of his colon.

FILE - In this June 21, 1970 file photo, Brazil's Pele holds up his team's Jules Rimet Trophy, or the FIFA World Cup Trophy, following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy at the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. On Oct. 23, 2020, the three-time World Cup winner Pelé turns 80 without a proper celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he quarantines in his mansion in the beachfront city of Guarujá, where he has lived since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

"Fortunately I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you," Pele wrote on his Instagram. "I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

Pele was in the hospital for one month, which featured some time in intensive care and "semi-intensive care" before he underwent chemotherapy from his home. During the entire process, Pele updated his fans on his progress on his Instagram.

Pele, who is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is the only male soccer player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). He led Brazil to its first World Cup title back in 1958.

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele smiles during a media opportunity at a restaurant in London. Pele said on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 that his poor health will keep him from attending the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Pele finished with 77 goals during international play for Brazil. He has more than 1,000 goals in his playing career prior to retiring in 1977.

