Bray Wyatt's fiancée posts touching tribute to late wrestler: 'I miss the love of my life so much it hurts'

The fiancée of the late WWE wrestler known as Bray Wyatt wrote a heartbreaking message on her Instagram Tuesday in the wake of his death a few weeks ago.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, died last month at the age of 36. He reportedly died of a heart attack after battling an illness of the course of a few months. JoJo Offerman posted several pictures of herself and Wyatt together as well as them with their children.

"Ive written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me. But I’ve also been avoiding it because in some weird way it makes all of this all too real," she wrote.

"I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday. I’m so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that.

"He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world."

Offerman remembered him as the best father to his children and someone who knew her better than she knew herself.

"He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it," she added. "I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have.

"I will always love you Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again."

WWE paid tribute to Wyatt during their "Monday Night Raw" and "Friday Night SmackDown" shows last month.

The news of Wyatt’s death was a devastating revelation as a report surfaced earlier this month that the former champion was nearing a return to the ring after battling a "life-threatening illness."

Wyatt had returned to the WWE in October 2022 and was in a couple of programs but was sidelined with health issues before WrestleMania 39.