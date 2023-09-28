Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves

Braves' Spencer Strider offers scorching hot take: 'Get rid of the fans'

Strider leads the league with 274 strikeouts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider is seemingly longing for the days when there were no fans in the stands and the ballparks were quieter.

The only time that happened in modern times was in 2020, when the season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans did not get to watch games for the regular season but were able to return for the National League Championship Series and later the World Series.

Spencer Strider vs Phillies

Spencer Strider, #99 of the Atlanta Braves, pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sept. 19, 2023 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Strider was asked about having any hot sports takes in an interview with MLB Fits and fired off a doozy.

"Absolutely, there should be no fans, 2020 season, no fans," he said. "Get rid of the fans, it’s too loud. It’s too loud, everybody be quiet. We don’t need the cheering, we know you’re watching. I don’t need the fans. 

"You stay outside the stadium. I mean, back it up. Let’s do like a no lower-bowl thing. Upper decks, great. Outfield, phenomenal. We don’t need you around the dugouts. Just try and be quiet."

Spencer Strider readies

Spencer Strider, #99 of the Atlanta Braves, pitches in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sept. 19, 2023 in Atlanta. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Strider, he plays for a team that is among the best in baseball and averages nearly 40,000 fans per game. Not only that, Strider is so good, Braves fans want to see him pitch too.

His Sept. 6 start against the St. Louis Cardinals was seen by 35,514 people. However, he was shelled for six runs on six hits and lasted 2.2 innings. On Sept. 19, over 40,000 fans saw him hold the Philadelphia Phillies to just three wins as he struck out 11.

Braves pitchers at Truist Park

Dansby Swanson, #7 of the Chicago Cubs, talks with former teammates Kyle Wright, #30 of the Atlanta Braves, Max Fried, #54, and Spencer Strider, #99, before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Sept. 26, 2023 in Atlanta. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Strider could be in contention for a National League Cy Young Award as well. He is 19-5 with an MLB-leading 274 strikeouts in 31 starts this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.