Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Braves

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. accomplishes feat no player has ever come close to in MLB history

Acuña has 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases, and he's close to making it 70

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has reached a point no man in MLB history has come close to after belting his 40th home run of the season on Friday night. 

Acuña not only became a member of the elite 40/40 club – 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a single season – but he is the only player in MLB history to have 40 homers and 60 stolen bases in a single year. 

No other player has ever had a 40/50 season, let alone 40/60. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits home run

Ronald Acuna Jr., #13 of the Atlanta Braves, hits a home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The home run was Acuna's 40th of the season. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Acuña was already on an NL MVP pace with his .335/.414/.592 slash line as well as his 207 hits and 140 runs, which leads MLB. This incredible feat, though, may have solidified it for the 25-year-old superstar. 

Facing Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, Acuña roped a hanging breaking ball to left field that continued to soar into the stands. 

BRAVES PITCHER CALLS OUT PHILLIES MANAGER ROB THOMSON AFTER CRITICISM: ‘IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, STOP IT'

And Acuña knew exactly what the home run meant, as he celebrated reaching the 40-home run mark with an ecstatic trot around the bases. 

Acuña is only the fifth player in league history to reach the 40/40 club, which includes Alfonso Soriano, who was the last to do it in 2006. Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Jose Canseco are also on the list. 

Acuña might even make it the 40/70 club soon, as his 68 stolen bases entering the game leads MLB. 

A four-time All-Star after being selected this season, Acuña has been a key reason why the Braves own the best record in MLB at 98-55 entering Friday. Because of him, and others on a star-studded roster, experts and fans alike believe the Braves could go all the way this season. 

Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts to home run

Ronald Acuna Jr., #13 of the Atlanta Braves, celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. It was Acuna's 40th of the season. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Braves, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers, already received a bye to begin National League postseason play. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.