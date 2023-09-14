Braves pitcher calls out Phillies manager Rob Thomson after criticism: 'If you don't like it, stop it'

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the major leagues.

On Wednesday night, the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch their sixth consecutive NL East division title.

Hitting more home runs than any other MLB team is one of the reasons Atlanta has been so successful this season.

Home runs usually prompt celebrations, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson took exception to Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.'s reaction to one of the homers hit at Citizen Bank Park this week.

"I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before," Thomson said during an appearance on Philadelphia sports radio station WIP. He eventually explained that he understood baseball has changed and that he can’t control things or let it bother him.

PHILLIES MANAGER PREFERS 'PEOPLE ACT LIKE THEY’D BEEN THERE' AFTER TAKING ISSUE WITH BRAVES HOMER CELEBRATIONS

On Tuesday, Acuña hit a two-run homer, his 37th of the season, off Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler in the fifth inning to give Atlanta the lead.

Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek apparently caught wind of Thomson’s comments and offered the Phillies manager some advice.

"If you can’t admire it, keep it down so everyone else can enjoy the show," Matzek wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thomson later clarified that he prefers to take an old-school approach to the game and said his comments were not directed at Acuña or Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.

"That was nothing to do with the Atlanta Braves and what Ronald does, or Ozuna," Thomson said. "They can do what they want. I can’t control that. I just mentioned that I preferred people act like they’d been there. I wasn’t trying to start a controversy or anything like that."

Acuña has already etched his name into baseball history books by producing the first-ever 30-60 season. If he reaches the 40 home run mark, he would become the first player in history to hit that many long balls and steal at least 60 bases in a season.

Acuña appeared to copy and paste Matzek’s words, apparently signaling he agreed with his teammate's sentiments.

Matzek didn’t specifically mention Thomson's name in his social media post, but it was clear his message was directed at the Phillies manager.

Matzek was a key part of the Braves' championship run in 2021, but the relief pitcher has been sidelined for the entire 2023 season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.