Braves hire longtime bench coach Walt Weiss as new manager

The Atlanta Braves have hired bench coach Walt Weiss as their new manager, the team announced Monday.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the team announced that manager Brian Snitker would transition into an advisory role with the Braves and that they were looking for a new skipper.

Weiss, as the Braves did with Snitker nearly a decade ago, was promoted from within. The 61-year-old spent the last eight seasons as the Braves' bench coach, including during the team’s World Series run in 2021.

Weiss has spent 11 total seasons as part of the Braves organization – three as a player and eight on the bench. Weiss played for the Braves from 1998 to 2000, hitting .257 with two home runs across his three seasons with the team.

He made his lone All-Star game in 1998, the only time he was named to the Midsummer Classic in his 14-year playing career. Weiss was named Rookie of the Year with the then-Oakland Athletics in 1988.

This is Weiss’ second major league managing job, as he managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016. Weiss went 283-365 in his four seasons with the Rockies and did not make the postseason during his stint in Colorado.

The Tuxedo, New York, native and Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres and Rockies are the last two teams with vacancies at the managerial position. The Texas Rangers hired Skip Schumaker, the Baltimore Orioles went with Craig Albernaz, the San Francisco Giants made the historic move of hiring Tony Vitello from Tennessee, the Los Angeles Angels hired ex-catcher Kurt Suzuki, the Minnesota Twins got Derek Shelton, while the Washington Nationals brought in Blake Butera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

