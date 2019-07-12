Brandi Chastain's iconic Women's World Cup moment immortalized with statue outside Rose Bowl

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Brandi Chastain was honored with a statue outside the Rose Bowl in California on Wednesday to celebrate the 1999 World Cup-winning team.

Chastain was on hand for the unveiling, which was the 20th anniversary of her team’s epic win as well as with the ticker-tape parade that took place in New York City for this year’s World Cup-winning squad.

“When I stepped up to take that penalty kick, I didn’t know what that day would mean and what that celebration would mean,” Chastain said during the unveiling. “ … You can’t possibly understand what a childhood dream feels like until you’ve lived it. The response you have are raw emotions."

FORMER US WOMEN'S SOCCER STAR ABBY WAMBACH SAYS WORLD CUP WIN GIVES TEAM LEVERAGE IN EQUAL PAY FIGHT

The statue shows Chastain’s iconic moment where she took off her jersey after scoring a match-winning penalty kick to win the World Cup over China. The game was played in the Rose Bowl.

This year’s team defeated the Netherlands, 2-0, on Sunday thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Chastain’s image looks a lot more like her than what was put on the plaque at the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame last May. Chastain called it “not the most flattering” image but “it’s nice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plaque was widely panned as a bust.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.