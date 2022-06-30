Bradley Beal heads back to Wizards on 5-year max deal: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The centerpiece of the Washington Wizards offense, shooting guard Bradley Beal, is returning on a five-year, $251 max contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After declining his contract option for the upcoming season, Beal was set to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. Initial reporting saw the move as a play for the supermax deal in an eventual return to Washington.

The Wizards made moves on Wednesday to fortify their shooting as a team, and potentially sweeten the bid to re-sign Beal. Washington acquired Denver’s Monte Morris and Will Barton in a trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Beal gradually climbed the Wizards’ ranks to surpass former No. 1 overall pick John Wall as the floor general. The 10-year vet and former No. 3 overall pick in Beal posted consecutive seasons of averaging 30+ points per game in 2019 and 2020, also playing his way to three All-Star selections.

Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season.