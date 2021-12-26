Pro boxer Danny Kelly Jr killed in possible Maryland road rage incident, police say

Danny Kelly Jr., a professional boxer who last fought in 2019, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a possible road rage incident.

The 30-year-old and his family were traveling to a holiday event when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to the Kelly family vehicle and opened fire, Prince George’s County Police said. It didn’t appear his girlfriend or three children were hurt in the shooting.

Responding officers found Kelly unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Detectives were investigating the deadly incident as a possible road rage incident and are working to identify a suspect and the vehicle, police said.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division said in a statement.

"St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family."

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the shooting.

Kelly was from Clinton, Maryland, and was well known in the boxing ranks around the state.

"He was a wonderful dad. He loved his babies. He loved his children," Kelly’s godmother Bernadine Walker told WUSA9.

"We traveled all over the place watching him boxing. Only for him to knock his opponent out in thirty seconds ... He just had that trigger in him. He had that drive to be a good boxer," she added.

Anyone with tips is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com,

In 14 fights, Kelly was 10-3-1 with nine knockouts.