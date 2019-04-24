Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak takes shot at Justin Bieber after win over Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan Gaydos
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, right, fires the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak mocked pop superstar -- and avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan -- Justin Bieber after the Bruins' Game 7 victory that allowed Boston to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bieber made an appearance at the game with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and the star couple watched live as the Bruins clobbered Bieber's beloved Maple Leafs, 5-1. Pastrnak, who scored twice in Game 4, later took to social media to mock Bieber.

EARLY GOALS HELP BRUINS BEAT MAPLE LEAFS 5-1 IN GAME 7

Pastrnak finished with two goals and six points in the series against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto fans blamed Bieber for the drubbing (despite the "Sorry" singer not actually playing or coaching in the game) and directed their Internet rage his way after the loss, according to For The Win.

Maple Leafs fans are at least consistent in blaming music stars for their team's failures: earlier in the series, Drake was lambasted for “cursing” the team during a Game 4 loss.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.