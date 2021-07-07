Boris Becker's catching heat for calling tennis player's fiancée 'pretty' during Wimbledon broadcast

Imagine living in a world where a tennis legend gets in trouble during a Wimbledon broadcast for calling a tennis player’s fiancée "very pretty." WE’RE LIVING IN THAT WORLD! Boris Becker, working BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, caused an uproar for commenting on Márton Fucsovics’s future wife Anett Böszörményi.

"That’s Fuscovics’ fiancee," Becker’s broadcast partner John Inverdale said as highlights Novak Djokovic’s straight-sets victory over Fucsovics were shown. "Her name is Annette Boszormenyi. If you’re a tennis player, always good to have a partner called Annette."

According to The Daily Mail, Becker responded: "They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary. I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty."

And that was it. Arrows started being launched at Becker. It was go-time for the British feminists who refuse to allow a man to call a woman "very pretty." The first group to be offended was the Women in Sport and Perception Agency, whatever that is.

"The charity Women in Sport has worked for decades to change sporting culture including to end the objectification of women," an agency representative told the news outlet. "When two men are comfortable talking about women in this way, never mind on live TV, it shows there is still more to do. We need everyone to understand how this impacts on women and girls, how it makes them feel. Shouldn’t we be inspiring the next generation of girls to play sport rather than talking about what women look like?"

As for the BBC, they’re standing by Becker – for now. "Boris Becker made a light-hearted comment that was not intended to cause offense," the BBC said in a statement that should put this matter to bed.

As for Böszörményi, she’s clearly very pretty. Becker wasn’t lying. She should’ve been on the Internet’s radar well before Boris tipped us off. I hate to speak for Annett, but something tells me she’s not going to be traumatized by a tennis legend calling her pretty.

I want the Women in Sport agency leaders to scroll through these photos and tell us this woman isn’t pretty. Let’s be honest here, the Women in Sport leaders hate pretty women. That’s the real story here.