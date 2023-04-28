Expand / Collapse search
Booker T previews WWE Draft, floats idea for mid-card belt for women's division

The WWE Draft begins Friday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL Draft is not the only game on TV on Friday night.

Night 1 of the WWE Draft will begin on "Friday Night Smackdown" with several superstars being in the pool to be selected, including a handful of NXT performers.

Indi Harwell on the ladder

Indi Hartwell on the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023. (WWE)

NXT commentator Booker T told Fox News Digital in a recent interview there are some NXT superstars to keep an eye on as possible main roster call-ups when Smackdown goes on the clock Friday night. Then, the WWE Universe turns its attention to RAW on Monday.

"I’ll tell you, man, we got so many guys down there that’s just so freakin’ talented and they are looking to make a move. I try not to push these guys too fast, too soon. I always want to try to give them that moment to where they can grow a little bit," Booker T told Fox News Digital. "But I do look at someone like an Indi Hartwell and a Zoey Starks to be able to add to the women’s roster. I do look at the Gallus boys and that Pretty Deadly team to add to the tag-team division.

Booker T at an Astros game

Former professional wrestler Booker T reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in Houston Sept. 18, 2019. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

"I look at it from that perspective. I don’t look at it just from a single individual perspective. I look at what we can actually help the main roster look a bit stronger. And in NXT, the women, they are very strong and that tag-team division is very strong. And I think, in NXT, there’s more to be created."

WWE released the names of superstars who are eligible to be selected on each night of the draft. No specific NXT stars were named.

With the potential influx of talent into the women’s division on both RAW and Smackdown, Booker T suggested it could be time for a mid-card women’s championship to come into play – akin to what the Intercontinental and the United States Championships are for the men’s division.

"We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little biof a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal," he said.

Booker T in Georgia

WWE Wrestler Booker T attends WWE's 4th annual WrestleMania art exhibit and auction at The Egyptian Ballroom at Fox Theatre on March 30, 2011 in Atlanta. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Smackdown will start the draft on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.