Bojanovski, Peer reach Baku Cup quarterfinals

Former champion Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia returned to the Baku Cup quarterfinals by beating Katarzyna Piter of Poland 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday.

Jovanovski, the 2012 champ seeded fifth, will meet surprise Japanese qualifier Misa Eguchi on Friday.

Eguchi, ranked 183rd, qualified for her first WTA main draw this week, then beat No. 3-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova and Urszula Radwanska in straight sets.

Pauline Parmentier of France reached her first quarterfinals since 2012 after ousting eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova of Slovakia 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a match with 11 service breaks, and Shahar Peer of Israel, last year's runner-up, defeated Vesna Dolonc of Serbia 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.