Legendary college basketball coach unsure of future after loss to St John's

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Legendary college basketball coach Bill Self said Sunday he was unsure about his future in the sport after the Kansas Jayhawks lost on a buzzer-beater to St. John’s.

Self said he wasn’t sure if he was going to return for another season. The 63-year-old has won two national championships in 23 seasons with the Jayhawks. But the last few years have been marred due to heart issues and other health conditions.

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"I’ve gone through some stuff off the court, so I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on," Self said. "I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed."

Self missed a game at Colorado in January after taking a precautionary trip to the hospital. He also had two stents inserted in his heart in 2023, and two more last year.

When asked about his health on Sunday, Self said he was unsure if he was "completely" healthy.

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"But I’m feeling — I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time," Self added. "I’m not making any statements whatsoever. But every year, I think ... when you get to be doing it as long as I’ve done it, I look at it in five-year increments. Now I’m probably looking at it in more two-year increments, so to speak. So I try to focus on this season and try to get us to a second weekend, which we failed at. So I’ll go back now and break it down and see where that leads."

The 2025-26 season ended with St. John’s guard Dylan Darling hitting a game-winning layup as time expired in the second-round matchup.

"My career ain’t going to be based on one game," Self said when asked if it would be tough to end his career on such a crushing defeat. "I said I was going to get back and evaluate my health situation."

Self took over the Jayhawks’ job before the 2003-04 season after three successful years at Illinois. He is 648-166 as Kansas’ head coach. Kansas made the NCAA Tournament in each season. He’s only had five seasons in which he had at least 10 losses.

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He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.