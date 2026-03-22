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Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies pitcher suffers cardiac event after bullpen session at spring training

Daniel Robert, 31, had a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator inserted in his chest after suffering a similar incident last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Daniel Robert suffered a serious medical emergency while at the team’s training facility in Florida on Sunday morning.

Robert was at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater when he suffered a cardiac event, according to MLB.com. He was on the pitcher’s mound next to the half-field after he completed his first bullpen session since October.

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Daniel Robert pitches against the Giants

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Daniel Robert (48) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park on July 8, 2025.  (Kelley L Cox/Imagn Images)

In October, Robert also had a cardiac event. Doctors inserted an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) near his chest over the winter. The device triggered when he was leaving the mound on Sunday, according to the report.

"I was standing right behind him," manager Rob Thomson said afterward. "It was scary because he went down, he started to get back up again and he went back down."

He added that it was "very scary."

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Daniel Robert pitches against the Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Daniel Robert (48) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 25, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Robert was taken to the hospital and was released hours after the incident.

The 31-year-old pitcher was taken in the 21st round of the MLB Amateur Draft in 2017 by the Texas Rangers. He made four appearances for the Rangers in 2024. He had six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Robert was traded to the Phillies in April 2025 for minor leaguer Enrique Segura. He made 15 appearances for Philadelphia, striking out 15 batters and allowing seven runs – six earned – in 13 innings.

Daniel Robert on the Rangers in 2024

Texas Rangers pitcher Daniel Robert (57) winds up against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on July 20, 2024. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

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It’s unclear how long Robert will be off the mound until he is cleared.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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