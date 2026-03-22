Phillies pitcher suffers cardiac event after bullpen session at spring training

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Daniel Robert suffered a serious medical emergency while at the team’s training facility in Florida on Sunday morning.

Robert was at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater when he suffered a cardiac event, according to MLB.com. He was on the pitcher’s mound next to the half-field after he completed his first bullpen session since October.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In October, Robert also had a cardiac event. Doctors inserted an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) near his chest over the winter. The device triggered when he was leaving the mound on Sunday, according to the report.

"I was standing right behind him," manager Rob Thomson said afterward. "It was scary because he went down, he started to get back up again and he went back down."

He added that it was "very scary."

MLB UMPIRE CAUGHT ON HOT MIC BEGGING PITCH TO 'PLEASE BE A STRIKE' AFTER CATCHER ISSUES ABS CHALLENGE

Robert was taken to the hospital and was released hours after the incident.

The 31-year-old pitcher was taken in the 21st round of the MLB Amateur Draft in 2017 by the Texas Rangers. He made four appearances for the Rangers in 2024. He had six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Robert was traded to the Phillies in April 2025 for minor leaguer Enrique Segura. He made 15 appearances for Philadelphia, striking out 15 batters and allowing seven runs – six earned – in 13 innings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how long Robert will be off the mound until he is cleared.