American tennis star sparks row with French player after accusing him of getting flirty with her

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American tennis star Danielle Collins caused a stir over the weekend after she claimed that a French player sent flirty messages to her on social media.

Collins’ comments came off the court, as she appeared as a broadcaster for the Tennis Channel on Sunday. French player Corentin Moutet was allegedly shouting at Collins while he was warming up for his Miami Open match.

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"I said to him, if you’re going to be flirting with me like that, you’re gonna have to get a bigger serve," she said. "Some people think it comes down to height. Some people think it comes down to personality but really what it comes down to is big forehands and big serves.

"It was kind of funny, too, because he unfollowed me after my viral dating profile when I said I wasn’t interested in the short kings. Come on people, you have to understand that I’m 5 (foot) 10 (inches), and for me, it’s fair. It’s just a preference. Nothing against the short kings, but he was upset about that. He messaged me, then unfollowed me. Then, he slid back into the DMs last night, asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves he was hitting yesterday. … He did win, but …"

Collins, 32, said she didn’t think he had a "chance" with her, yet adding that Moutet would have to "bring a lot to the table."

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Moutet denied the interaction ever taking place.

"How can I unfollow you when I never followed you," he wrote in response on X. "@TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv. You followed me . You asked me for mixed dubs. And I’ve never even followed you.

"You ready to say anything so people talks about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves. @TennisChannel good sport journalist."

Collins is the No. 99-ranked women’s tennis player in the world after reaching as high as No. 7 in 2022. She didn’t play in the 2026 Australian Open.

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Moutet, 26, and also listed at 5-foot-11, made his professional debut in 2014. He’s currently ranked No. 33 in the world. He reached the third round of the 2026 Australian Open.