Bodybuilder Jodi Vance dead at 20 as trainer claims 'serious error' led to fatal heart attack

Trainer Justin Mihaly claims Vance took 'two extremely hazardous substances' without his knowledge

Scott Thompson
Bodybuilder Jodi Vance died last Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Vance was just 20 years old. 

Vance’s family posted on social media the reason behind the heart attack at the Arnold Sports Festival

Jodi Vance shows off medals

Bodybuilder Jody Vance has died at 20 years old after a fatal heart attack due to dehydration. (@jodi.vance.fit/IG)

"Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration," the post read on Vance’s Instagram page. "Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive here.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first."

Vance was not at the Arnold Sports Festival to compete on stage, but rather to help coach those doing so, according to TMZ Sports.

Justin Mihaly, Vance’s coach, alleged in an Instagram video that he knew the reason behind the severe dehydration, which ultimately led to the fatal heart attack: "extremely hazardous substances."

"Jodi made a serious error," Mihaly said in the video. "Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique — I assume just for the Arnold Expo — without my knowledge, my approval, without family’s knowledge, their approval. … There is no reason that she should have been dehydrating."

Mihaly said he had consent from Vance’s mother, Jenny, to post the Instagram video explaining what he believed led to the severe dehydration. 

"You are welcome to direct your blame towards me if that’s how you believe we can best honor Jodi," Mihaly continued in the video. 

Vance recently placed third in the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas in the Women’s Physique division. 

Vance used her fitness page as a place to show her physique progress, while also providing motivational quotes for her followers. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.