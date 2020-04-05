Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dead at 84

Former Cleveland Browns star Bobby Mitchell died Sunday afternoon at the age of 84, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced, calling him "a true legend."

Mitchell, a halfback and flanker who played 11 seasons for the Browns (1958-61) and Washington Redskins (1962-68), was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. He was named All-NFL three times and played in four Pro Bowls.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "The game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers.

"The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as an inspiration to future generations.”

It was unclear exactly how he died. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.