Bob Stoops to serve as Oklahoma's interim coach for bowl game after Lincoln Riley departs

Bob Stoops will coach the Oklahoma football team for its final game of 2021 after Lincoln Riley decided to bolt the school to take over at USC.

Oklahoma finished the regular season with a 10-2 record after losing to Baylor and Oklahoma State in its final three games. Riley made the shocking move to jump to USC hours after losing the Bedlam rivalry game against the Cowboys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Sooners named Bob Stoops the interim head coach for the final contest, a bowl game. It’s unclear which bowl game Oklahoma will play in.

"First and foremost, I’m a program guy, and whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course I’m glad to do it. I’ll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that," Stoops said in a statement.

NFL COACH LINKED TO OKLAHOMA JOB FOLLOWING LINCOLN RILEY'S REPORTED DEPARTURE

Stoops was Oklahoma’s head coach when the team won the 2000 national championship. He retired from coaching in 2017, which allowed Riley to take over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stoops, 61, was 190-48 overall as a head coach. He led Oklahoma to a bowl game in each of his seasons as head coach. He was 9-9 in bowl games.