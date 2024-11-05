Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Blues

Blues player hit in neck with puck, keeps playing before eventually being stretchered off

Dylan Holloway was in stable condition

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In case fans need a reminder about how tough hockey players are, look no further than Dylan Holloway.

Holloway's St. Louis Blues were hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night when he found himself in a scary situation.

With roughly two minutes left in the first period, Tampa Bay left-winger Nick Paul flicked a wrist shot that went high and hit Holloway right in the neck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dylan Holloway on bench

St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway, #81, is checked on by a trainer after he came off the ice from a shift against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Enterprise Center. Holloway was removed from the bench on a stretcher. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Holloway grabbed the area but still managed to play nearly 30 seconds afterward.

Holloway got to the bench and was almost immediately checked on by trainers.

Eventually, Holloway was stretchered off the bench and taken into an ambulance to go to a local hospital.

Dylan Holloway warming up

St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway, #81, skates during pregame warmups of the St. Louis Blues home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NHL STAR’S WIFE DOESN’T BELIEVE HARRIS ‘EMBODIES’ QUALITIES OF FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT, DEFENDS TRUMP SUPPORT

Daily Faceoff reported that Holloway will be "OK," as his airway is "open and unobstructed," while there is no swelling around his neck.

The Blues said that Holloway is "alert and in stable condition."

Holloway's parents were also at the game and went to the hospital to see their son.

The first period ended early, with the final 1:11 being played to start the second period.

Dylan Holloway with trainers

St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway, #81, is checked on by a trainer after he came off the ice from a shift against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Enterprise Center. Holloway was removed from the bench on a stretcher. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blues won the game, 3-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.