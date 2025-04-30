Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho makes miraculous behind-the-back catch after falling down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho, what seemed like a routine fly ball turned everything but routine during the fourth inning of the Boston Red Sox's 10-2 win on Tuesday.

There were no runners on base with one out when Red Sox leadoff hitter Jarren Duran stepped to the plate and hit a fly ball in Varsho’s direction.

Varsho turned and ran back toward the warning track and fell down as he went to turn around to catch the ball. With his back facing home plate and completely turned away from the ball, Varsho quickly got himself back onto one knee and stuck his glove behind his back in a last-ditch effort to make a play.

The fly ball miraculously fell right into Varsho’s glove for the out. The Blue Jays center fielder casually got up after the circus catch and flipped the ball back to the infield before eventually cracking a smile.

In the scorebook it went down as an F-8, but the roller-coaster ride of a catch was anything but the average flyout to center field.

The Red Sox, however, did not leave Varsho many other plays to make as they clubbed five home runs in the win.

Duran, third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Kristian Campbell, designated hitter Rafael Devers and right fielder Wilyer Abreu all went deep for the Red Sox in the win.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis struggled as he gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and gave up all five of the Red Sox home runs across three innings. He only struck out one batter in the loss.

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet threw seven innings and gave up just two earned runs on four hits while he struck out six.

The Red Sox (17-14) and Blue Jays (13-16) will play the second game of their three-game series at 7:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

