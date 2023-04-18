Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays' Anthony Bass appears to troll detractors after popcorn incident sparks intense debate

The firestorm over the popcorn incident occurred over the weekend

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass appeared to troll the detractors on social media Monday over a popcorn problem on a United flight over the weekend.

Bass said his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker, was forced to pick up popcorn their 2-year-old daughter spilled on the ground. The complaint from the pitcher prompted a ton of responses on social media – everything from support for counterarguments. 

Anthony Bass, #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays, poses for a portrait during Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training facility on Feb. 22, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Bass appeared to get the last laugh on Monday night when he posted a photo on his social media accounts of his daughter holding a bag of popcorn and smiling. The pitcher also added that the issue was being handled internally.

The firestorm started Sunday when the veteran major leaguer complained about a flight attendant.

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" he wrote.

Anthony Bass, #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitches during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Toronto. (Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Decker got involved on her Instagram Story as her sister told the camera that United gave her daughter's popcorn.

Bass has struggled to start his 2023 campaign with the Blue Jays, owning a 7.11 ERA after allowing five earned runs over 6.1 innings in seven appearances.

Bass is coming off a solid year in MLB with the Miami Marlins and Blue Jays in 2022, owning a 1.54 ERA in 73 appearances (70.1 innings) with them combined. 

He has bounced around since entering the league in 2011, playing for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros to go along with the Marlins and Blue Jays.

 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass, #52, as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre in Toronto Sept. 14, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

For his career, Bass owns a 3.91 ERA over 367 outings (187.1 innings).

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.