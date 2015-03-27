Blackhawks' Quenneville fined

The National Hockey League fined Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville $10,000 on Thursday.

The fine comes as a result of Quenneville publicly criticizing officials following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Phoenix Coyotes in Game 3 of a Western Conference quarterfinal.

In the first period of that Tuesday contest, Coyotes forward Raffi Torres left his feet to deliver a high hit to Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa, causing Hossa to be carried off the ice in a stretcher and to a local hospital for observation.

Torres was unpenalized on the play, but has been suspended indefinitely pending a Friday hearing.