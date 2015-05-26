Blackhawks beat up Coyotes

Chicago, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Andrew Shaw scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks thumped the Arizona Coyotes, 6-1.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Toews and David Rundblad also scored for the Blackhawks, who had lost three of four. Antti Raanta stopped 35 shots in the win.

"The approach to this game was much more business-like," said Chicago head coach Joel Quenneville. "We got off to a strong start and that helps, did a lot of good things today."

Lucas Lessio notched his career goals for the Coyotes, who have dropped six straight. Mike Smith allowed all six goals as he was peppered with 51 shots in the loss.

"We knew they were going to come out hard," said Arizona head coach Dave Tippett. "We started out okay, but then they got that first goal and everything fell apart. We've got to come up with some kind of plan, because this is unacceptable."

Chicago got on the board at 6:53 of the first on the power play, when crisp passing was finished off by a wrister from Toews in the slot, and it was a 2-0 game six minutes later as Shaw tucked the puck in from in front.

The Blackhawks made it a 3-0 game when Kane and Brad Richards worked the puck with Kane stuffing in the rebound from the left side for his 22nd of the season.

It was 4-0 halfway through the second when Teravainen snapped home a rebound for his second of the season.

Lessio's first career goal came with 2:06 to play in the second as he took a pass in the slot and shifted to the backhand before lifting it past Raanta to get the Coyotes on the board.

Chicago got the goal back just over a minute later as Shaw scored with 41 seconds left in the stanza and Rundblad lit the lamp with 5:49 to play in the third to account for the final score.

Game Notes

Chicago starts a seven-game road trip on Wednesday in Pittsburgh ... Arizona plays at Philadelphia on Tuesday after the All-Star break ... Chicago went 1- for-5 on the power play, while Arizona was 0-for-2.