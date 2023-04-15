Expand / Collapse search
New York Rangers
Published

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden show rescheduled during NBA, NHL playoffs at arena

The Rangers play the Devils April 22 at the Garden

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A Billy Joel show at Madison Square Garden is being rescheduled due to New York Knicks and New York Rangers playoff games at the arena next week.

Joel and the Garden announced Saturday that his April 22 show has been moved to April 25 "due to New York Rangers playoffs."

The Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first two games will be played Tuesday and Thursday at the Prudential Center, and Game 3 will be played April 22, the original date of Joel's show, at MSG.

Billy Joel's upcoming show at MSG has been postponed.

Billy Joel's upcoming show at MSG has been postponed. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Knicks have a first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with New York hosting Games 3 and 4 Friday night and April 23. Game 4 of the Rangers-Devils series will be played at MSG April 24.

Billy Joel and Olivia Rodrigo at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel and Olivia Rodrigo at Madison Square Garden (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

That left the parties no choice but to move the concert to Tuesday night.

So it's going to be a busy five-day stretch at 4 Penn Plaza, which goes as follows, in case you need a recap: Knicks playoffs Friday, Rangers playoffs April 22, Knicks playoffs April 23, Rangers playoffs April 24 and Billy Joel concert April 25.

The concert will be Joel's 136th at MSG and his 65th since the start of his residency there in 2014 that was briefly paused due to COVID-19.

The Rangers will now play April 22.

The Rangers will now play April 22. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

This is the first time the Rangers and Knicks are in the playoffs at the same time since 2013.