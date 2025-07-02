Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston faces sexual assault accusation, lawsuit before first NFL training camp: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maxwell Hairston's NFL dreams became a reality in April when the Buffalo Bills selected him out of Kentucky in the first round of the draft.

But as Hairston prepares for his first NFL training camp, the Bills rookie defensive back faces serious legal concerns. Hairston is named in a lawsuit that accuses the 21-year-old of sexual misconduct when he was a student-athlete in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky, according to The Associated Press.



ESPN reported the accuser is an Ohio woman who also attended the University of Kentucky and lived in the same dorm as Hairston in 2021.

Fox News Digital was not immediately able to reach Hairston's representatives for comment.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges Hairston entered her dorm room without being invited. The woman then expressed "her non-interest in engaging in sexual intercourse with him several times," according to the lawsuit. Hairston then allegedly "forcibly removed" her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

The Bills had no comment and referred to statements made by general manager Brandon Beane in April during the draft.

Beane said at the time the team had "fully investigated" a sexual assault allegation from 2021 involving Hairston, who he called "an impeccable kid."

"So, that’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name. And, in this case, doesn't seem to be anything there," Beane said.

Hairston spent three seasons playing at Kentucky. He'll have a chance to win a starting job at cornerback this season.

The Bills have been off since completing their mandatory practices in mid-June and return later this month for the start of training camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.