Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Buffalo Bills

Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston faces sexual assault accusation, lawsuit before first NFL training camp: report

The sexual misconduct accusation stems from Hairston's time as a Kentucky student-athlete

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maxwell Hairston's NFL dreams became a reality in April when the Buffalo Bills selected him out of Kentucky in the first round of the draft. 

But as Hairston prepares for his first NFL training camp, the Bills rookie defensive back faces serious legal concerns. Hairston is named in a lawsuit that accuses the 21-year-old of sexual misconduct when he was a student-athlete in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky, according to The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maxwell Hairston Kentucky

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston of the Kentucky Wildcats before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium Nov. 4, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

ESPN reported the accuser is an Ohio woman who also attended the University of Kentucky and lived in the same dorm as Hairston in 2021.

Fox News Digital was not immediately able to reach Hairston's representatives for comment.

BYU QUARTERBACK JAKE RETZLAFF SEES SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT DISMISSED IN COURT: REPORTS

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges Hairston entered her dorm room without being invited. The woman then expressed "her non-interest in engaging in sexual intercourse with him several times," according to the lawsuit. Hairston then allegedly "forcibly removed" her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Maxwell Hairston

The Buffalo Bills' Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during practice May 27, 2025. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The Bills had no comment and referred to statements made by general manager Brandon Beane in April during the draft.

Beane said at the time the team had "fully investigated" a sexual assault allegation from 2021 involving Hairston, who he called "an impeccable kid."

Bills player Maxwell Hairston

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston works out during minicamp at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., June 11, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

"So, that’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name. And, in this case, doesn't seem to be anything there," Beane said.

Hairston spent three seasons playing at Kentucky. He'll have a chance to win a starting job at cornerback this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills have been off since completing their mandatory practices in mid-June and return later this month for the start of training camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.