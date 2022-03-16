Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Bills make it Von Miller-time in Buffalo; sign Howard, too

Associated Press
It’s Von Miller time in Buffalo.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

FILE - Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The splashy additions came on the opening day of free agency, and were made by the two-time defending AFC East champions who had very little room to maneuver under the salary cap. The Bills opened the day by restructuring the contract of safety Micah Hyde to free up about $4.5 million in salary cap space.