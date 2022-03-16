Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Colin Kaepernick reached out to Seahawks, Pete Carroll about NFL opportunity

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
Will Colin Kaepernick make a return to the NFL?

At least one head coach believes he will.

On Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that he spoke with Kaepernick, who told the Super Bowl-winning head coach that he is interested in playing quarterback in the league once again.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the field before their NFL pre-season football game against the Denver Broncos in San Francisco, California, U.S. August 8, 2013.

Carroll said that Kaepernick may or may not get that opportunity in Seattle.

"I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know," Carroll said. "People get a second opportunity in their lifetime ... and they can make the most of it if they’re ready for it. I don’t mean to send out any mixed messages about that. But I wanted you to understand that that’s how serious this is. It’s second chance time."

During the offseason news conference, Carroll spoke about players getting second chances in the NFL. And he felt the need to mention that he had recent contact with Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance back in 2012.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Kaepernick recently posted on social media saying that he was looking for wide receivers to throw with. Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett responded and ended up meeting up with him and caught passes from the former NFL QB earlier in the week.

"He contacted me the other day and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out,’" Carroll said. "And so he sent me some video and next thing I know he’s working out with with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened."

The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta in Nov. 2019, but it turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.

Colin Kaepernick reportedly wants to get back into the league.

Carroll was asked how realistic it is that Seattle would give Kaepernick a look.

"I don’t know, but he’s making a remarkable bid for it to sustain his conditioning for the four years he’s been out, going on five," Carroll said. "Who knows? I don’t know. We’ll see."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova