Jim Kelly says Bills, not Patriots, are 'the team to beat' in AFC East

With Tom Brady no longer the quarterback of the New England Patriots, many NFL experts believe the Buffalo Bills will take the next step and conquer the AFC East in the 2020 season.

Legendary Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, who guided the franchise to four Super Bowl appearances in the early ‘90s, seems to agree and says Buffalo “is the team to beat” in the division.

DOLPHINS' ADRIAN COLBERT, 2 OTHER NFL PLAYERS TO RIDE PELOTON BIKES FOR FRONT-LINE CORONAVIRUS AID WORKERS

Kelly made an appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show”, and he talked about the Bills’ chances of coming away with the AFC East crown for the first time since 1995.

“If they don’t, then something’s wrong,” Kelly said. “I mean, Tom Brady is not there to block you anymore. So that, to me, is huge. I think Tom of course is getting older, getting old, but he still can play. I tried to talk him into retirement like two, three years ago, but he just wouldn’t listen to me.

“I don’t know why. But now that Brady’s gone, I definitely do think the Bills are the team to beat, even though you look at the Jets, they’re getting better,” Kelly added. “Miami with Tua [Tagovailoa] coming in, I think they’re going to be better. And of course, [Bill] Belichick will have his team ready to play. So we’ll see what happens at the quarterback position in New England.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last season, the Bills finished with a 10-6 record, and they advanced to the postseason for the second time in three years. Buffalo, however, fell to the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Round. The Bills haven’t won a playoff game since that 1995 season, when Kelly was the quarterback of the team.

Buffalo acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to improve their offense, and they will return one of the best defenses in the league, which puts them in position to a great chance to win the AFC East in 2020.