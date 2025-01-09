Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Josh Allen jokes teams should 'stay away' from offensive coordinator amid head coaching interest

The Bills are second in the NFL in points per game under Brady

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens: Who’s the real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC? | Speak Video

Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens: Who’s the real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC? | Speak

Paul Pierce weighs in on the debate between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, asserting that Josh Allen and the Bills are the true threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

It’s safe to say Josh Allen doesn’t want his offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to go anywhere this offseason with teams requesting to interview him for their head coaching vacancies.

A reporter asked Allen what Brady meant to him during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Nothing. He hasn’t done anything for us, teams should stay away from him," Allen said with a smile on his face. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Brady and Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2024, at St. John Fisher University. (IMAGN)

Then Allen took a more serious tone, praising his coach.

"He’s been fantastic, you know, coming into a situation last year, it’s not easy to switch play-callers’ mid-year, and he came in and from that day on, if you look at our splits, our success that we’ve had as a team, it’s noticeable. He’s one of the most positive guys in the building, he’s always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that’s something we love and appreciate about him, and he’s as real as they come," Allen said.

With the Buffalo Bills' success this season, offensive coordinator Brady is getting asked for head coaching interviews.

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars have requested Brady in interview for their vacant head coaching positions, per numerous reports. 

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the Bills dropped to 5-5 last season, and Brady took over play-calling duties. 

BROWNS' MYLES GARRETT HAS HEARTWARMING MOMENT WITH RAVENS ROOKIE AFTER JERSEY SWAP ASK

Josh Allen smiles

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen smiles while sitting on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

After Brady took over, the Bills went 6-1 down the stretch and won the AFC East.

With last season’s success, Brady remained as offensive coordinator, and his explosive offense, led by Allen, had the Bills at 13-4 going into the playoffs with Allen a favorite for the MVP award.

The Bills average 30.9 points per game, which is second in the NFL to only the Detroit Lions, who average 33.2 points per game.

Under Brady this season, Allen has played some of the best football of his career. The Bills star has completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Allen leaves field

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.  (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Allen has also been dynamic with his legs, rushing for 531 yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground, averaging over five yards per attempt. 

Brady will have an opportunity to further entice teams when the Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, 

The Broncos pose a good test for the Bills, as they give up the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, giving up just 18.3 points per game. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics