Bills' Josh Allen jokes teams should 'stay away' from offensive coordinator amid head coaching interest

It’s safe to say Josh Allen doesn’t want his offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to go anywhere this offseason with teams requesting to interview him for their head coaching vacancies.

A reporter asked Allen what Brady meant to him during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Nothing. He hasn’t done anything for us, teams should stay away from him," Allen said with a smile on his face.

Then Allen took a more serious tone, praising his coach.

"He’s been fantastic, you know, coming into a situation last year, it’s not easy to switch play-callers’ mid-year, and he came in and from that day on, if you look at our splits, our success that we’ve had as a team, it’s noticeable. He’s one of the most positive guys in the building, he’s always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that’s something we love and appreciate about him, and he’s as real as they come," Allen said.

With the Buffalo Bills' success this season, offensive coordinator Brady is getting asked for head coaching interviews.

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars have requested Brady in interview for their vacant head coaching positions, per numerous reports.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the Bills dropped to 5-5 last season, and Brady took over play-calling duties.

After Brady took over, the Bills went 6-1 down the stretch and won the AFC East.

With last season’s success, Brady remained as offensive coordinator, and his explosive offense, led by Allen, had the Bills at 13-4 going into the playoffs with Allen a favorite for the MVP award.

The Bills average 30.9 points per game, which is second in the NFL to only the Detroit Lions, who average 33.2 points per game.

Under Brady this season, Allen has played some of the best football of his career. The Bills star has completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Allen has also been dynamic with his legs, rushing for 531 yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground, averaging over five yards per attempt.

Brady will have an opportunity to further entice teams when the Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday,

The Broncos pose a good test for the Bills, as they give up the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, giving up just 18.3 points per game.

