Cleveland Browns

Browns' Myles Garrett has heartwarming moment with Ravens rookie after jersey swap ask

NFL Films captured the moment

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shared a touching moment with Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten on Saturday during their Week 18 finale.

After a Ravens play, Rosengarten was heard asking Garrett to swap his jersey when the game was finished. The jersey swap has become a major part of the game for players in recent years.

Myles Garrett warms up

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, #95, warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 4, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

"I know I’m a nobody but if I could get that jersey after?" Rosengarten asked Garrett.

Garrett responded kindly.

"Hey, you’re in the league, y’all winning games, y’all looking great, you ain’t never a nobody," Garrett told Rosengarten. "I got you."

Rosengarten said he appreciated Garrett’s gesture.

The two players are on the opposite sides of the popularity spectrum.

Myles Garrett jogs out

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, #95, warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 4, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, won the Defensive Player of the Year last season and is angling to win the award for the second straight time. Rosengarten was the Ravens’ second-round pick in the 2024 draft. He has started in 14 of the 17 games he appeared in this season.

Rosengarten talked about the moment on Wednesday, according to the team’s website.

"It was just me and him walking after Derrick's big run for a touchdown. I was like, 'He's right next to me. Why not? No one else is around.' Actually, the whole world saw it," he said, adding that he wished he would have called himself a rookie instead of a "nobody."

Roger Rosengarten runs off the field

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, #70, walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2024. (vKatie Stratman-Imagn Images)

The Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

