Bills hire former Panthers exec Brandon Beane as new general manager

A little more than a week after firing Doug Whaley as general manager, the Buffalo Bills announced his replacement, naming former Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane to the position on Tuesday.

Whaley was fired a day after the NFL Draft, a move many expected. Bills owner Terry Pegula said at the time of Whaleys dismissal that the team will be moving in a new direction.

According to NFL Network, Beanes contract will run concurrent with that of new head coach Sean McDermott. Beane worked with McDermott for six seasons in Carolina as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Beane, 40, joined the Panthers in 1998 and has spent the past two seasons as the teams assistant general manager.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | Troy Taormina