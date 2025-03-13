Bills’ Josh Allen quips back at reporter over ring upgrade question after lucrative contract extension

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seemingly caught off guard during his first press conference with the media since signing a lucrative six-year contract extension after he was asked if the new deal meant he was going to upgrade Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement ring.

Fresh off his MVP season, Allen signed a $330 million contract extension with a record $250 million guarantee earlier this week that will likely grant the veteran quarterback his hope of finishing his career in Buffalo.

The deal made Allen among the highest paid players in the NFL – but not the highest.

"It’s weird to say this, but what is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now. It’s not that crazy to me," Allen said Wednesday. "I was like, if it has any impact on the cap, let’s figure out a way to not do that."

But more eyebrow-raising than the number on the contact was one reporter’s question to Allen about whether the new deal meant he would upgrade his fiancée’s engagement ring.

"A bigger ring, you said?" Allen chuckled in apparent disbelief. "No, I think she likes the one she’s got."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged somewhere on the California coastline in November after first being linked to one another in the spring of 2023. The couple has remained relatively private about their relationship, but Steinfeld made a red carpet appearance with Allen at the NFL Honors last month.

"I’m so grateful for what’s going on in my life and finding the person that I want to share it with," Allen said Wednesday. "When you have that piece figured out, it seems like everything else kind of comes a little bit easier."

Allen finished off one of his most memorable seasons by being named the 2024-2025 NFL MVP.

Despite missing out on the Super Bowl, he combined for 41 touchdowns, including one receiving, with a career-low six interceptions in a 13-win season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.