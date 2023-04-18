Bills’ Damar Hamlin cleared to resume full football activities, general manager says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared for football activities over three months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made the announcement on Tuesday, telling reporters Hamlin is ready to make his return to the field.

"He’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, and they’re all in agreement," Beane told reporters. "It’s not two-to-one, or three-to-one. They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities , just like anyone else who is coming back from an injury or whatever.

BRYCE YOUNG APPEARS TO BE CONSENSUS NO 1 PICK TO PANTHERS AFTER BOLD MOVE BEFORE NFL DRAFT

"So, he’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset – he is in a great headspace – to come back and make his return."

During Monday Night Football against the Bengals, Hamlin fell to the turf following a tackle and was administered CPR before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

He was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center nearly one week later before heading to another hospital in Buffalo.

Hamlin is participating in voluntary workouts with the Bills this week.